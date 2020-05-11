Arrests following burglary of commercial garage in Ardee

Gardaí in Louth have arrested two men in connection with the burglary of a commercial garage in Ardee, which occurred on Sunday May 10.



The incident occurred between 4am and 2.20pm on May 10 when two intruders forced open an iron door and removed a small quantity of cash from the property.



Two men were identified in connection with this incident shortly before 4pm on May 10. The two men, one in his late teens and the other in his early 20s, were arrested in connection with this matter.



Both were detained at Dundalk Garda Station and were released this morning, May 11, without charge.



A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.