Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, May 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Kane (née Murray), Glasgow and formerly of Shelagh, Hackballscross, Dundalk

Peacefully at Cumbrae Care Home, Glasgow, In the presence of her daughter Emily. Beloved wife of the late Sam Kane and sister to the late Kathleen and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughter, son in-law Nigel, grandchildern Jenny and Sandy, nieces Ann, Grainne and Marion. A private funeral will take place in Glasgow.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Nancy's life Will be held in Shelagh Church at a later date.

The death has occurred of Ling Yu, Cypress Gardens, Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and loving care of her family, at home. Beloved wife of David, adored mum of Xin and Emily and dearest daughter of Xi Hong Yu and Liu Hua. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, parents, relatives and her wonderful neighbours and friends.

“I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond’s glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn’s rain.”

In line with Government messaging on public gatherings during the current crisis, the celebration of Ling’s life will be restricted in numbers and will be by arrangement with the family.