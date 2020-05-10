Gardai
Foul play not suspected following discovery of body in Dundalk
Gardai
Gardaí are continuing to investigate the death of a man in his 30s after a body was discovered in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, on Saturday afternoon. However foul play is not suspected at this time.
The body was removed to Louth County Hospital and a post-mortem is due to be carried out a later date. This will determine the course of the investigation. The local coroner has been notified.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on