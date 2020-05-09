'A Day in the Life' of a Louth Covid-19 frontline worker

Una McMahon - Senior Speech and Language therapist

I am a Senior Speech and Language therapist in the Community in Co. Louth. I am currently providing an essential service for adults with communication and swallowing difficulties that may arise from various different medical conditions. This is a prioritised service where the risk of not delivering supports, are very high. I have had to significantly adapt the nature and delivery of my service however and have introduced new pathways to reflect this.



It is now necessary to risk assess every new referral, assessment and intervention prior to direct contact. Consideration needs to be given to the individual’s current COVID-19 status, personal protective equipment requirements, and the urgency of any assessment or intervention. Many of my caseload are cocooning as they are in the ‘at risk group’ so I am now providing most of my support and advice through tele-therapy. I mainly complete telephone consultations and some video consultations. I tend to keep the postmen very busy also, sending out advice and therapy programs in the post.



As part of my role I assess and provide therapy and supports to people that have dysphagia, a swallowing difficulty. This condition can have significant and life threatening consequences if not identified and managed correctly. For many in this client group, it is difficult to assess and treat over the telephone. Dysphagia may arise from a number of different conditions including stroke, cancer, neurological and neuro-degenerative conditions. A swallow assessment is now recognised as an aerosol generating procedure therefore it is crucial that I wear full personal protective equipment when I carry this out in clinic or in someone’s home.



My day:



6.45am I sleepily get up with my 18month old baby Ultan to check has our new puppy Seamus left any surprises for us downstairs! I clean the utility room and give Seamus his breakfast outside. I then get Ultan changed and dressed for the day ahead. Soon I hear the sounds of Ailbhe my just turned 4 year old jumping around upstairs. She comes down to join us and I get her breakfast sorted.



7.20am My husband Conor, who is now minding our two kids full time since the COVID19 restrictions, gets up and starts his shift! I take my probiotic and get ready for my exercise. I try to do a quick 5km in the mornings or a workout in the garden to clear my head before the busy day ahead.



9am I check emails at my desk at work and respond to any urgent enquiries. I typically get contacted by my SLT colleagues in Our lady of Lourdes about pending discharges or new admissions from the community. I check our database of clients for any updates and liaise with SLT colleagues. As part of my role I am also supervising a new graduate SLT that has recently started in the department. We discuss any challenging cases from the day before and plan our day ahead.

We are lucky that we have clinical space to ourselves in the local health centre in Ardee Co. Louth so social distancing is possible.



10am I check new referrals into the service and prioritise them. I commence telephone triage for the day.



11.30am I don my PPE to complete an urgent swallow assessment of a lady who is experiencing acute swallowing and voice difficulties post thyroidectomy. The assessment takes over 90 minutes and I am sweating in my PPE! At the end of the assessment the lady’s son tells me that I look like I am dressing up for a nativity play as my gown is extra long and extra large and I am 5ft 1, so we have a good laugh. It can be very intimidating for people seeing you dressed up in PPE so it’s always good to maintain a sense of humour! I develop a management plan for this lady and write to her GP and Consultant ENT in our local hospital Our Day of Lourdes Drogheda with my recommendations for her swallowing and voice difficulties.



1.30pm I grab something to eat at my desk, it’s difficult to maintain social distancing in our staff room so I tend to avoid it unless necessary.



3pm I complete more telephone consultations and write up all of my notes for the day. There is so much admin in my role and it’s good to keep on top of it as I go along.



5.30pm I cuddle and play with my 2 children when I get home from work. I’m also still breastfeeding my 18month baby so I sit down to feed him as I chat to my 4-year-old. It’s a lovely way to reconnect after a long day apart.

I then help cook dinner with the family, my husband has adapted to his role of childminder and chef very well! We look up recipes and try to cook everything from scratch as much as we can. This can be very difficult with an 18 months old and a 4 year demanding our attention. One of us tends to distract them in the garden whilst the other cooks. We are really working as a good team lately.



7.30pm I check in with my parents by telephone who are cocooning in Co. Monaghan and I start to get the kids ready for bed. The evenings are full on and I nearly fall asleep alongside my 18month old as I try to settle him for the night.



8.30pm My personal phone can be busy with messages regarding webinars and HSE updates. I am a member of several different work whatsapp groups.

I have also been redeployed to community swabbing so I tend to check my phone for any updates with the roster. I like to keep abreast of any webinars that may be of interest to my profession also. There is so much to learn about delivering speech and language therapy services via telehealth that I feel like I am a newly qualified SLT again sometimes!

My husband orders me to put my phone away and we unwind for an hour or so, if our 18month allows us!

I really enjoy my work and I am proud of how Speech and Language Therapists as a profession have adapted their practice in order to deliver safe, effective and essential care to patients and service users during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of my Community colleagues, including me, have additionally had to adapt to the new challenge of redeployment to Community Testing and we have really come together as a profession to support each other and share fears through this challenging time.