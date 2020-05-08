176 jobs to go at National Pen in Dundalk

National Pen in Dundalk have announced today the cutting of 176 jobs.

In a statement today, the company, based at the Xerox Business Park in the town, blamed the Covid-19 crisis.

"The COVID-19 crisis and subsequent regional lockdowns have had a significant impact on our core customer base of small and medium sized businesses. As such, National Pen has taken the difficult decision to realign our operations with customer demand. This will likely impact approximately 176 team members at our facility in Dundalk, Ireland over the coming months predominantly within our Contact Centre through the reorganization of teams and the migration of Japanese Contact Center operations to a facility in Japan.

"The decision to reorganize operations is regrettable but unfortunately necessary in order to secure our long-term future and we remain committed to supporting those impacted to the fullest extent possible.

"National Pen has proudly operated in Dundalk, our European HQ, for over 30 years and we remain committed to operating in Ireland and to the community of Dundalk. On completion of the changes, National Pen will continue to employ 380 team members at our Dundalk facility."