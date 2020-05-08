Suspect's car drove by Lordship Credit Union on day of fatal robbery

A car belonging to one of the suspects in the robbery that led to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead drove by the scene less than eight hours before the raid and fatal shooting, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Detective Garda Gareth Kenna told prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC that a person's face appeared to be visible through the open front passenger window as the BMW 5-Series passed Lordship Credit Union at 1.46pm. Seconds later the vehicle could be seen on CCTV with the same passenger window closed, he said. The robbery, at Lordship Credit Union on January 25, 2013, took place at about 9.30pm that night.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe (41) who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

The jury has been viewing CCTV footage from numerous locations in County Louth in the days leading up to the robbery. The video footage has been interspersed with evidence of the activities of phones attributed to Mr Brady, two suspects for the robbery and various other named individuals over those days.

Det Gda Kenna also described to Mr Staines a man identified as the suspect for the robbery getting out of his car at Bellurgan Service Station and buying two bottles of water minutes before his car drove by Lordship Credit Union.

The trial continues in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women.