BREAKING: HIQA statement on Covid-19 hit Dundalk nursing home

HIQA has released a statement this afternoon concerning Covid-19 hit Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk, in which it has been confirmed that 23 residents have died since April 1.

"The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) would like to express its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the residents of Dealgan House, Louth, who have passed away in recent weeks. Many of these deaths have been linked to the Coronavirus.

"HIQA is aware of the situation in Dealgan House and since the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19, has been actively involved in supporting the provider and staff of this nursing home to deliver safe and effective care, while continuing to maintain regulatory oversight.

"HIQA has at all times been kept informed of the extensive support provided initially by the HSE’s CHO Area 8 crisis management team, and more recently by the RCSI Hospital Group. HIQA is aware that the external support required has reduced significantly over recent days.

"HIQA will be conducting an inspection of Dealgan House under the provisions of the Health Act 2007, as amended, in the near future."