€72,000 worth of cocaine seized by Louth garda drugs unit

Gardaí from the Louth Divisional Drug Unit have arrested two men and seized more than €72,000 worth of cocaine at a house in County Meath today.

The drugs were detected when members of the Divisional Drugs Unit based at Drogheda assisted by the Drogheda Detective Unit executed a search warrant at a house in Slane Co Meath under warrant.

During the course of the search €72,300 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

Two men, one in his early 20s, and the other in his early 30s, were arrested following the seizure and are currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Drogheda and surrounding area and is linked to Operation Stratus.

The operation was supported by the Detective Unit in Drogheda, The Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, Ardee Detective Unit, Navan Detective Unit and the Armed Support Unit.