Louth TD calls for urgent HIQA investigation into Dundalk nursing home deaths

Louth TD Ged Nash has called for an urgent and time-limited investigation to be carried out by HIQA to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths of over 20 residents at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk.

Deputy Nash said: “I firstly want to extend my sincere sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in tragic circumstances at the Dundalk home since early April.

“The families who are mourning their lost loved ones need answers."

He added: “They are entitled to know the full truth of what happened, the measures management took to deal with the outbreak at the initial stage and all the facts around the HSE’sresponse."

Nash continued: “I am calling on the Minister for Health to establish an immediate and urgent investigation into all of the circumstances surrounding the loss of 23 lives at Dealgan House.

“The needs of the families affected must be placed at the heart of this investigation.

“To this end, the Department of Health and HIQA must engage with families without any delay and work with them to establish the terms of reference of the investigation.”