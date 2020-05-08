Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 8, 2020

The death has occurred of Alan Clarke, 'Ard Chrioch', Peaste, Carrickmacross/ Dundalk

Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his beloved family, following an illness borne with courage and dignity for the past few years. Predeceased by his father, Raymond. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his cherished family, his wife Roisín, his sons Raymond and James, his mother Theresa, sisters Martina (Rice) and Majella (Haughey), brothers-in-law Kevin and Derek, his niece Ella and nephews Gerard and Thomas, his parents-in-law Paddy and Jane (Lawless) and all of Roisín's family, his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with current guidelines Alan's Funeral Mass will take place privately for family only in St. Joseph's Church, Carrickmacross, on Saturday, 9th May, at 11am.



The death has occurred of Desmond (Dessie) O'Hare, Roskeagh, Kilcurry., Dundalk

Dessie beloved husband of the late Kathleen née Rafferty, dear father of John, Valerie, Joan, Garrett, Susan and Des and grandfather of Conall, Emma, Shannon, Katelyn, Garreth, Charlotte, Kayleigh, Des, Ryan, Jack, Conor, Kate, and Eve and brother of Angela Mc Namee. Dessie will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Dessie Funeral will be streamed live on Friday 8th May at 3pm https://www.faughartparish.ie/live-video/. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.