BREAKING: Dundalk nursing home release statement expressing sympathy to families of deceased

Dealgan House Nursing Home have, this evening, released a statement to the Democrat expressing sympathy to the families of the 23 residents who have died in recent weeks.

The statement reads:

“Dealgan House Nursing Home offers our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have died due to Covid 19. Those 23 residents who tragically died since April 1st many of which were Covid Related, were people whom we got to know and love while caring for them, some over many years. All of us are heartbroken at their death and their family’s loss.”

“While not forgetting those who have passed away, our emphasis now is on extinguishing the outbreak which we believe is under control with no new Covid 19 cases in our Nursing Home for more than 14 days. We will also be focused on providing great care to our residents and trying to normalise life for them to the extent that Public Health measures allow.”

“Dealgan House received substantial external support comprising both personnel and equipment, to bring the Covid 19 outbreak under control. The assistance we received was supportive and greatly appreciated and will wind down gradually as our own staff return to work.”

Eoin Farrelly, Managing Director of Dealgan House Nursing Home