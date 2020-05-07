Louth TD: As many as 26 residents at Dundalk nursing home have died due to Covid-19

A Louth TD has suggested that as many as 26 residents of Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk have passed away due to Covid-19.

Sinn Fein TD Ruairi Ó Murchú made the claim during a questions and answers session with Minister for Health Simon Harris in the Dáil this afternoon.

He said that figures shown to him showed that 26 residents of the home had tragically passed away due ot the virus.

Deputy Ó Murchú told Minister Harris about how families of residents had spoken of the lack of communication families had received from management at the care facility in Toberona over the past number of weeks.

The Sinn Fein TD questioned Minister Harris on how long, when and under what conditions would the RCSI hospital group hand back operational control to management at Dealgan House.

He added that there are now growing calls for a full investigation into the situation.

In response, Minster Harris said he would liaise with HSE on the role of the RCSI group and revert to Deputy Ó Murchú