Garda Adrian Donohoe trial jury view CCTV footage

A jury has been watching CCTV footage from the night when a car was stolen before allegedly being used in a credit union robbery that resulted in Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead.

Detective Garda Gareth Kenna today described to the jury footage taken from several locations around County Louth three nights before the robbery and fatal shooting. On the same night, the witness said, a Volkswagen Passat was stolen from Hillcrest in Clogherhead, Co Louth. A similar Volkswagen was later found burned out in Armagh following the robbery.

Aaron Brady (28) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Det Gda Kenna told Lorcan Staines SC for the prosecution that he identified a BMW 5-Series pulling into the Ballymascanlon Service Station at 1.54am on January 23, 2013. He said it pulled up to the pump before a man identified as a suspect for the robbery and that man's brother got out. A third person could be seen in the front passenger seat but was not identified.

The witness said he had "no doubt" the car belonged to Suspect A and that the people seen in the CCTV footage were Suspect A and his brother. The men's real names are used in court but they cannot be identified publicly for legal reasons.

The witness described the car as a distinctive BMW 5-series saloon with large multi-spoke alloy wheels, a twin exhaust, yellow number plate and a roof that appears to be a different tone to the rest of the car. The car's headlights and fog lights were illuminated, he said. He then described a series of CCTV clips from the same night showing locations further south in the county at Monasterboice, Clogherhead and Termonfeckin. In each clip he described a saloon-type car with the fog lights lit. In some clips he said the colour tone of the roof was visibly different to the rest of the car and in some he said multi-spoke alloy wheels were visible on the car.

Around 3am he said a dark toned saloon car consistent with a 5-Series BMW could be seen driving away from the Hillcrest area towards Termonfeckin.

Det Gda Kenna also agreed with Mr Staines that during the same period, Aaron Brady's only phone contacts were with his then girlfriend Jessica King, her mother, Suspect A and Suspect A's brother. Suspect A's only contacts were with his brother, his girlfriend, Mr Brady, a second named suspect and a number that has been deemed irrelevant to the investigation.

The jury also heard from Douglas Hughes who told prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC that he was awoken before dawn on June 16 2012 by the sound of a van going by his house. Mr Hughes lives at the corner of Chaleybeate Road and Cortamlat Road in Co Armagh, close to the area where the Volkswagen Passat was found burned out following the shooting of Det Gda Donohoe. He could hear by the noise of the engine that the van was carrying "quite a load" and was "straining" to get up the hill.

Mr Hughes said a lot of fuel laundering material had been dumped in the area around that time and added: "I knew it was somebody up to no good. There's no cause for anybody to be up that road at that time in the morning." He was "cross", he said, "because they were giving the area a bad name."

He got out of bed and drove his BMW up the narrow country road where he came across a white Transit van with the two back doors open. He could see two young men who had already dumped one large tub of diesel waste while another tub was still in the van. Mr Hughes switched on his car lights and the two men "jumped into the van and drove off."

The witness followed them for a time and reported what was happening to the gardai and PSNI. He noted the number plate of the van and later the number plate of a car that was met by the van after driving a couple of miles towards Castleblayney, south of the border. He said the car got in front of him and tried to prevent him from catching up with the van but the pursuit had slowed to about 20 to 30 miles per hour because the van had a flat tire. He "got cold feet" after a time, abandoned the pursuit and went home.

The trial continues tomorrow in front of Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of six men and seven women.