LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘My Margaret is in safe hands’ in Dundalk nursing home

Editor, Dundalk Democrat,

My name is Brian O’Neill and my wife Margaret is in Dealgan House Nursing Home. I wrote a letter months ago to the home thanking them for relieving me of stress and hardship as I was unable to look after Margaret, and now, knowing she is in a good place with love, kindness and nursing.

So when I read the front page of the Democrat, I felt I had to reply from my own experiences.

Dealgan Nursing Home was always open and honest in their communications by email, phone call, letter, and if I wanted to ask a question that was no problem.

On March 6, Dealgan Nursing Home allowed only one visitor per resident. On March 13, no visitors. On March 14, Cheltenham - thousands of Irish travelled - all before Government lockdown.

The RCSI team is gradually withdrawing as staff are replenished. That does not mean they are withdrawing their support. They are leaving behind equipment normally used in hospitals. All residents are tested. All the highest of safety measures are performed in the home.

From my perspective, I have no fears or concerns about rumours, thank God.

My Margaret is in safe hands and being well looked after in these exceptional and trying times, like all in Dundalk nursing homes.

Yours,



Brian O’Neill,

Mount Avenue,

Dundalk,

Co. Louth