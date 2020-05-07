Heartbreak as talented Dundalk rugby player (19) passes away suddenly

Tributes have been pouring in following the tragic and sudden passing of a 19-year-old local man at the weekend.

According to The Irish News, Caolan Meegan, from Kilcurry, passed away in his sleep on Sunday. He had been diagnosed with epilepsy as a teenager and it is understood he suffered a seizure and passed away.

His club, Dundalk Rugby Club, said it was "one of the darkest moments" for the club, adding: "Such a tragedy will be felt so deeply within our club by Caolan’s Teammates and Coaches, both past and present."

In an emotional statement on Facebook the club described Caolan "a talented and fearless rugby player."

"It is a tragedy for our rugby family and for all of those whose lives were touched by him within the club. Caolan was a talented and fearless rugby player. He was an outgoing, charismatic and fun-loving individual whose smile and joy for life left an indelible mark on those he met and on those who had the pride and privilege of playing alongside him on the rugby pitch. He was a well-liked and genuine individual both on and off the field and he had established himself as an important and popular member of the Dundalk RFC Senior Squad who are devastated at this time.

"Caolan was a member of the Dundalk Millenium Team who played his rugby all the way through the Minis and Youths Structures in the club to Senior Level with a number of the current Senior Players.

"We are thinking of all of the Players who played alongside Caolan and in particular this group of Players who had the honour of playing alongside Caolan through all of their time with Dundalk RFC and to whom Caolan was not just their teammate, he was their friend, Jack Connolly, Ronan Greene, David Murdock, Zak Coan, Morgan Thomas as well as his dear friend and teammate Conor McGarritty.

"We extend to them our deepest sympathy and assure them of our support at this devastating time when we know their wish would be to gather at the club to share their grief and to remember Caolan and his family. They are in our hearts and thoughts as they mourn his loss so deeply."

The post continued: "Fly High Caolan! We were privileged to have had you in the Dundalk RFC Rugby Family. We will miss your infectious smile, your sense of fun, your talent and your camaraderie. You Were Taken Too Soon From Us, But You Will Always Be The 16th Man When We Take To The Pitch Again. Rest in Peace."

Caolan was the loving son of Patrick and Julie; much-loved brother of Stefan and Ryan; grandson of May and Joe Meegan and Gerry and Majella Caherty.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings Caolan’s funeral will be a private family gathering. If you would like to leave a personal message on our page to remember Caolan please do so and we will share all of the messages with his family.