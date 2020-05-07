NOMINATE: Your favourite Dundalk restaurant or café

Last week the good people of Dundalk voted in their thousands for their favourite pub.

It was their chance to support, in a small way, their local pubs and bars during this incredibly difficult time.

Now, we want you to tell us which of Dundalk's many wonderful restaurants and cafes are your favourites.

So, email us your answer (editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie), or comment on the Facebook article.

We'll then compile the full list of nominations and run a poll later on this week.

Let's show some love and support our local businesses!