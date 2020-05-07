Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, May 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Catherine Devine (née McHugh) Grangebellew, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in Suaimhneas, Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Mary Catherine, beloved wife of the late Johnny and loving mother of Patrick, Mary, Margaret, Loretta, Ann and Gerard. Predeceased by her sister Rena. Sadly missed by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with government guidelines, Mary's Funeral will be private for family only.

The death has occurred of Caolan Meegan, Forkhill Road, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Passed away suddenly, loving son of Patrick and Julie, much loved brother of Stefan and Ryan, grandson of May and Joe Meegan and Gerry and Majella Caherty.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Caolan’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Caolan will be laid to rest in St Michael’s Cemetery, Newtownhamilton afterwards. If you wish to join in to view the celebration Mass on Thursday at 11am you can do so by clicking into www.faughartparish.ie/live-video/.

Or anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so by lining the road from his late residence to St Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry adhering to the current social distancing guidelines.

Deeply regretted by his, father, mother, brothers, grandparents, aunties, uncles, cousins and entire family circle.