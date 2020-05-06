Gardai

Controlled explosion carried out on 'viable' device in Dundalk

Gardai

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Controlled explosion carried out on 'viable' device in Dundalk

As the Democrat reported earlier this evening, Gardaí have now confirmed that they had received reports of a suspicious device located near the Armagh Road outside Dundalk, today.

The area was cordoned off and the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion on the device which was believed to be viable.

The road has since re-opened. Investigations are ongoing.

 