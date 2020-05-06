Gardai
Controlled explosion carried out on 'viable' device in Dundalk
Gardai
As the Democrat reported earlier this evening, Gardaí have now confirmed that they had received reports of a suspicious device located near the Armagh Road outside Dundalk, today.
The area was cordoned off and the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit carried out a controlled explosion on the device which was believed to be viable.
The road has since re-opened. Investigations are ongoing.
