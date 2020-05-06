Dundalk gardai close road as 'suspicious device' discovered

Local gardai have closed a road just outside Dundalk this evening after what the Democrat understands is a 'suspicious device' has been found.

The road in question is just off the Armagh Road near to the M1 flyover at Carnmore, Balriggan near Kilcurry.

The Democrat understands that gardai had been searching an area of land this afternoon, and have now closed the road.

An army bomb disposal unit is understood to be responding.

It is understood that a controlled explosion has subsequently been carried out.

The Democrat has contacted the garda press office for a statement.