Dundalk Cllr confirms overflowing bottle banks to be emptied today

Local councillor Sean Kelly has confirmed to the Democrat that overflowing recycle bottle banks in Dundalk and the rest of north Louth are to be emptied by the council today.

It comes after the bank holiday weekend, which saw the local Bring Banks inundated with large quantities of glass bottles, to the extent that some people simply left their bottles beside the banks.

Speaking to The Democrat, Cllr Kelly said: "This is a photo last night at the Harp Larger Bring Centre and it seems that the situation is the same at all Bring Centres across North Louth.

"I have contacted the County Council and they are arranging for them all to be cleared by close of business today, thankfully."