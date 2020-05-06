Dundalk shopping centre donates toys to domestic abuse refuge centre

A local shopping centre has generously decided to donate toys to a domestic abuse refuge centre in County Louth.

Seán Farrell, Manager of Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk, made the donation of the toys on behalf of Marshes to Irene Kilroy, Administrator of the Drogheda Women and Children’s Refuge, which offers services to those abused in their own homes.

The issue of domestic abuse has come into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic.