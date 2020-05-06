Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, May 6, 2020

The death has occurred of Ethel Margaret McDowell (née Stewart), Mullaharlin, Dundalk

Ethel Margaret Mc Dowell (née Stewart) formerly of Mullaharlin, Dundalk. 5th May 2020, in the gentle care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Ethel in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Robert Samuel (Robin), predeceased by her son-in-law Vincent Mc Gee. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Elizabeth (McGee), son Robert, grandchildren Robin, David, Jenny, and Christopher McGee, Holly, Jack and Sam McDowell, brothers Mervyn, Douglas and David, daughter-in-law Sandra, sisters-in-law Joyce, Elizabeth and Betty, extended family and friends.

The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.

As the numbers are restricted Ethel’s Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Susan McSorley, 2 Bramblewood, McKnights Hill, Bessbrook, Armagh / Dundalk

Peacefully at Avila Nursing Home, Bessbrook. Wife of the late Vincent and dearly beloved mother of Deirdre, Theresa, Seamus and Ciaran. Will be sadly missed by her brother Kevin.

Please note, in accordance with the Archbishop and public health guidelines, the funeral and wake will be private gatherings for immediate family only. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects are invited to do so by lining the road from her late residence to the Church of the Good Sheperd, Cloughreagh adhering to current social distancing guidelines for 11am Requiem mass on Thursday, 7th May.

Immediate family only to attend mass please.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing, sons and daughters, brother, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.