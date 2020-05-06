Louth Cllr demands Govt puts SMEs at centre post-Covid-19 economic recovery plan

Local Councillor Erin McGreehan called for the Government to make sure that the SME sector is at the centre of Irelands post Covid-19 economic recovery plan.

Cllr McGreehan asserts “we all know that our towns and villages do not rely on large international businesses. Local communities rely on SME’s to sustain the local economy. We need to ensure that these SME’s have adequate supports to ensure they can survive this recession.

"During the last recession, the domestic sector suffered far greater than the larger companies. It took over four years for SME’s to start to recover, whereas the larger, export orientated businesses recovered much quicker."

McGreehan believes “the difference with this recession is that our economy has been functioning well up to now and with financial support from the Government it can be back up and running a lot quicker”.

According to McGreehan “these companies have made the ultimate sacrifice in the interest of our public health. It is now time to bail out these businesses; not to compensate them for loss of profits but to compensate them for the costs they have incurred during the shutdown, therefore enabling them to reopen and enter into profitability as soon as possible”.

It should be illustrated that SME’s account for over 99% of active enterprises, 65% of total employees and over two thirds of Irelands tax revenue. SMEs are the lifeblood of Ireland’s regional and rural economy. The question according to the North Louth Councillor is not “how we can afford to do this, it is how can we afford not to do this. If we have a functioning SME sector we will have a functioning local economy.”