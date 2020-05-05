€25,000 worth of cocaine seized during Louth garda raid

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Drogheda garda station carried out a search of a house in the Drogheda area yesterday evening under Operation Stratus.

During the search cocaine with a street value of €25,000 was found.

A male in his late 20's was arrested at the scene and was taken to Drogheda Garda Station where he was detained and interviewed in relation to the incident.

The male is due to appear before the District Court sitting in Dundalk on Wednesday morning.