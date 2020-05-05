Car avoiding Covid-19 garda checkpoint almost hits female pedestrian

As part of publicising examples of situations encountered by members of An Garda Siochana in the course of their work supporting the Covid-19 health restrictions, gardai have today revealed that in the north west region - which includes the Louth garda division - a car was observed making erratic and evasive action to avoid a Covid-19 checkpoint and almost collided with a female pedestrian who was out running.

According to gardai, the two occupants of the car (not from the same family) were very aggressive and argumentative from outset. Both men were advised in relation to public health guidelines on unnecessary journeys.

Both men declined this advice and stated they were travelling 40km to purchase a small part for a trailer. It was further established it was a non-essential part. Neither party knew if the company supplying the part was open or had queried if the part was available.

Both were formally cautioned and requested to return home. Both declined initially and then stated they would stop wherever they wanted.

Gardai say a file has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.