Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Ethel Margaret McDowell (née Stewart), Mullaharlin, Dundalk

In the gentle care of Dealgan Nursing Home. Ethel in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Robert Samuel (Robin), predeceased by her son-in-law Vincent Mc Gee. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Elizabeth (McGee), son Robert, grandchildren Robin, David, Jenny, and Christopher McGee, Holly, Jack and Sam McDowell, brothers Mervyn, Douglas and David, daughter-in-law Sandra, sisters-in-law Joyce, Elizabeth and Betty, extended family and friends.

The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.

As the numbers are restricted Ethel’s Funeral will take place privately.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nano) McGahon (née Rock), Dunleer, Louth

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Nano, beloved wife of Padraig and loving mother of Shane, Barry, Laura, Darren and Reanna. Predeceased by her son Damian and daughter Niamh. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, sister Olive, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Angela and Melanie, Laura's partner John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Nano's Funeral will be private for family only. Those who would like to attend but cannot due to these restrictions, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below. Nano's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11am on www.dunleerparish.ie