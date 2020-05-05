Louth garda ropes in local shops to donate treats for residents of nursing home

A local garda decided to rope in the support of local shops in Ardee to bring a little cheer to the residents of a local nursing home this week.

Sergeant Blanche, from Ardee Garda Station had been in contact with St. Joseph's Nursing Home in the mid-Louth town and upon hearing that the 20 residents at the nursing home were not able to have visitors at present, she contacted the local Lidl, Mace and Annie’s shop in Ardee who kindly donated treats and newspapers and magazines to give to the residents to make this time a little bit easier for them.

These items were dropped to St Joseph’s Nursing home today by Garda Niall Keenan and Garda Ryan Ward, Ardee.

