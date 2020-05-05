McGeough's Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk to launch takeaway service

McGeough's Bar and Restaurant on Roden Place in Dundalk have announced they are launching a takeaway service this Friday.

Posting to their Facebook page, the restaurant stated: "We will be kicking off our take away menu this Friday May 8."

The Opening hours are:

▪️Friday 4:30pm - 8pm

▪️Saturday 4:30pm - 8pm

▪️Sunday 12:30pm - 5pm

According to McGeough's, roast beef and turkey and ham are also available on Sundays on a “first come, first serve basis”

Phone lines are only open within opening hours

The added: "We can’t wait to get started!"