McGeough's Bar and Restaurant in Dundalk to launch takeaway service
McGeough's Bar and Restaurant on Roden Place in Dundalk have announced they are launching a takeaway service this Friday.
Posting to their Facebook page, the restaurant stated: "We will be kicking off our take away menu this Friday May 8."
The Opening hours are:
▪️Friday 4:30pm - 8pm
▪️Saturday 4:30pm - 8pm
▪️Sunday 12:30pm - 5pm
According to McGeough's, roast beef and turkey and ham are also available on Sundays on a “first come, first serve basis”
Phone lines are only open within opening hours
The added: "We can’t wait to get started!"
