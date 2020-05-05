Man charged in connection with Louth seizure of €24,000 of suspected cocaine

A 19-year-old man is to appear before a sitting of Drogheda District Court this morning in connection with the seizure of approximately €24,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The seizure was made at a house in Drogheda town on Monday at 7.30pm by Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Drogheda acting under warrant.



Arising from the seizure of approximately €24,000 worth of suspected cocaine a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter.

This man is due before Drogheda District Court this morning.

The search was conducted as part of Operation Stratus.