Louth TD: 'Rumours and conjecture are thriving around Dealgan House' in Dundalk

A local TD has called for an urgent investigation into the ongoing situation at Covid-19-hit Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk.

It follows on from the intervention of a HSE hospital group into the running of the blighted care facility, based in Toberona, on April 17.

To date, estimates of the number of residents who have tragically passed away due to the deadly virus have ranged from ten to 17.

In a letter to Minister for Health Simon Harris, Deputy Ruairi Ó Murchú pleaded that, as a matter of urgency, the RCSI Hospital Group “appoints a person to communicate with families, public representatives and the media”.

Adding: “Rumours and conjecture are thriving around Dealgan House, generating fear and deep concern for families whose loved ones are in there and whom they cannot visit.”

The Sinn Fein TD has also called for clarity on the question of if, when and under what conditions the RCSI Hospital Group will hand back operational control of Dealgan House to the owners.

He added: “It is difficult to see how operational control can be confidently handed back to the owners of Dealgan House until these matters have been investigated and staff levels are at their optimum.”

Deputy Ó Murchú also spoke of the plight of one particular family he has been in communication with.

“(They) told me that they had to insist that their mother be taken to hospital or they were coming themselves to Dealgan to take her out of it.

“This lady, who is in her seventies and who has dementia, only became a resident at Dealgan at the start of March. Her daughters visited her every day to help staff feed and look after her but were, like all families, not allowed to visit after the home put a ban in place.”

He continued: “Instead, they tried to contact the home on a daily basis and were told a number of times that their mother was okay and she was sleeping. After a couple of days of the same response, the family insisted on seeing their mother via video call and were shocked at her condition. She was weak and unable to speak to them and yet they continued to be told that she was OK.

“It was only when they insisted, in strong terms, that she be given medical care or they were coming down to Dealgan themselves, an ambulance was called and the lady was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for treatment for Covid-19. Thankfully, she is making a recovery from the virus and the family are now trying their best to ensure that she is not returned to Dealgan House.”