The added pain and grief of it all during an abnormal time

I went to a funeral on Friday morning. But calling it a funeral is not at all the right word to use for such a thing during these abnormal times.

We stood, about fifty people or more, along both sides of Hill Street that morning. Outside the home of the late Aidan Gaynor. Aidan had passed away the previous Monday following a heart attack. He was 68.

Everyone, in the terrible way things have to be right now, kept a noticeable distance from one another. Parked cars were used to mark out an acceptable standing position, with a person sentried at each corner.

They had started arriving at a little before half ten. The hearse carrying Aidan was to leave McGeough's funeral home on Jocelyn Street at about then. The journey from there to here, fifteen minutes.

For the first time in weeks, perhaps months, old friends talked across the bonnets and boots of cars in the cool sunshine.

Conversations on the painful nature of a 'funeral' during these times brought a shake of the head and a look of helplessness.

My father received the call of Aidan's death - they were childhood friends who grew up together on Hill Street - that Tuesday from his brother, my uncle.

They both loved Aidan dearly. Remaining close friends through life's diversions. But now, like so many others that knew him, they had to grieve separately - a consolatory hug far too much to ask for, even a socially distanced visit strictly forbidden.

Along Hill Street on Friday, my uncle pointed to the rooftop above Aidan's home. He said they used to - him and Aidan - climb up to the chimney, probably back in the early sixties, to watch the street below - a god-like perspective on a usually bustling road.

They remembered hearing the news of Kennedy's death in '63 as children. The confused astonishment of it all.

They had made the fields and streams behind Hill Street their kingdom. Losing countless days to rambling freedom there.

By quarter to eleven the hearse could be seen atop Hill Street bridge.

The little traffic in front of the slate-grey, stretched vehicle stopped. A small, normal token of sympathy, during an abnormal time.

A bus stopped too, the driver unconcerned with timetables for a tiny moment.

Then they clapped. Loud and with purpose - their only chance to show Aidan's family, travelling in convoy behind, that they cared. That they too were hurting. That they are grieving with them. That, regardless the awfulness of it all, they were not alone in it.

The hearse passed Aidan’s home, on his final journey to Glasnevin, silently moving onwards, stopping only briefly, adjacent to his front door.

The clapping continued. The moment retained. Then Aidan's hearse moved once again, up the Dublin Road and eventually out of sight.

Those friends and neighbours, who knew Aidan so well, chatted for just a minute or two, then began to disperse.

Back to the shelter and safety of their closed 'units' once again.