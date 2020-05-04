Weather forecast for Louth this week

We're looking at "another decent, but not perfect" week of weather to come, according to Louth Weather today. Plus there's a good chance of good weather later on in the month too.

It's looking likely to be dry and sunny from Monday to Wednesday, then cloudier with more showers about later in the week.

However it will be milder on Friday and Saturday, otherwise, it's cooler than average.

Here's the detailed day-by-day forecast:

MONDAY - A mix of clouds and long sunny spells. Dry. Moderate easterly winds making it feel cooler. Max 14°C.

Clear spells tonight. Windy with easterly winds gusting over 50kph.

TUESDAY - Dry. Mostly sunny. Fresh and gusty easterly winds. Max 13°C.

WEDNESDAY - Another dry and mostly sunny day. Easterly winds not as strong as on Tuesday, so feeling more pleasant at 14°C.

THURSDAY - Cloudier than earlier in the week. Most areas dry, but some showers are possible. Moderate SE winds. Max 13°C.

FRIDAY - Similar to Thursday. Milder at 15°C, which may lead to more showers forming.

THE WEEKEND - It looks like we will have a mix of showers and sunny spells. Mild at 17°C with light winds on Saturday. Turning colder and windier on Sunday.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: More high pressure = more good news! The week beginning Monday 11 May looks dry and settled with some good sunshine. The position of the high will determine where our air comes from, but at this very early stage it looks like our weather will remain on the cool side.