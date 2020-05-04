Louth Cllr: Business supports needed to 'get the economy started again'

Local councillor Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement from the Government that they have agreed a series of measures to support small, medium and large businesses recover after the impact of Covid-19.

The measures to support business announced include:

· A €10,000 “restart grant” for micro and small businesses based on a rates/waiver rebate from 2019.

· A three-month commercial rates waiver for impacted businesses.

· A €2 billion “Pandemic Stabilisation and Recovery Fund” within the Irish Strategic Investment Fund which will make capital available to medium and large enterprises on commercial terms.

· A €2 billion credit guarantee scheme to support lending for SMEs for terms ranging from three months to six years that will be below market interest rates.

· The “warehousing” of tax liabilities for a period of twelve months after the recommencement of trading during which time there will be no debt enforcement action taken by Revenue and no interest charge accruing in respect of the warehouse debt.

Cllr McGreehan noted that these “measures are some of what is needed to get the economy started again. We need to ensure that the Local Enterprise Offices are given extra resources and assistance in order to assist companies get back to profitable business.

"The commercial rate waiver for affected businesses is a huge help for many. I must also note that the Government needs to commit to alleviating the City and County Councils budgetary problems as a huge proportion of any Councils income comes from Rates and they are needed to ensure vital services are provided”.