Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, May 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Oliver Crewe, Dowdallshill, Newry Road, Dundalk, Louth / Lurgan, Armagh

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Quinn), much loved dad of Tracy, Elaine, Emma and Paul, son of the late Matt and Elizabeth and brother of Gerard, Eilish, Veronica, Margaret, Bridget, Gemma and the late Marisa, Matt, Anna, Linda, Pat, Mary and Phil. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Sasha, Hollie, Joel, Matthew, Shauna, Evan and Ēabha, brother, sisters, son-in-law Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Oliver’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only. Please respect the Government's advice, remembering Oliver and the family in your prayers in these next few days and into the future.

The ceremony is being livestreamed on Tuesday at 11am.

Please follow the link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/mass-times-st-marys-church-knockbridge

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Paul Rice, Stepaside, Dublin / Dundalk

Passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday 2nd May 2020, surrounded by his family, Norah, Aoife and Donncha, after a short illness, fought with bravery and dignity.

Paul will be very sadly missed by his wife Norah, children Aoife and Donncha, sisters Leon, Carrie and Shona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, godson, goddaughters, relatives and friends and his colleagues in the wider Musgrave group. Predeceased by his mother Mairead and sister Gwen.

In the words of Aoife and Donncha; “My Dad didn’t tell me how to live; my Dad lived and let me watch him do it”.

Paul enjoyed the good things in life, probably because he is one of the good people in life!

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral will be confined to immediate family only. However, the family invite you to join them for Paul’s funeral mass on Wednesday 6th May at 10.00am on www.churchservices.tv/sandyford . When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Paul’s life. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Blackrock Hospice, www.olh.ie and the Irish Cancer Society, www.cancer.ie .

The family have asked that you take some time to send a card with some nice or funny memories or photos of Paul, so that over time, they can read them, and Aoife and Donncha will have fond memories of their Dad, who was taken too soon. Please send to the house, or Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray.

"May he rest in peace"

The death has occurred of Bridgie Thoronton (née Larkin), Toberona, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, 3rd May 2020. Bridgie, beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Tom, daughter in law Mary, granny of Conor and Kevin, sister of Nancy and Ray, and the late Tom and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her son, grandchildren, daughter in law, brother, sister, nephews Jimmy and David, niece Jean, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Bridgie’s Funeral will be streamed live on Monday 4th May at 11am on www.churchservices.tv/Dundalk

The death has occurred of Shane Walsh, Dundalk Road, Ardee

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Sheila and mother-in-law Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Martha, son Seán, brothers Tom and Ken, sisters Jean and Katie, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In keeping with current Government guidelines, Shane's Funeral Mass will take place in private on Wednesday at 10.00 am in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee via MCN Media. Private Cremation will take place afterwards: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

For those who cannot attend please leave a personal message for Shane's family in the Condolence Section below.

Shane's funeral cortege will pass through Ardee at 9.50am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Keith Shaw ICU Ward, St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

The death has occurred of Aidan Coleman, Old Dawson Demesne, Ardee

Peacefully surrounded by the loving and caring staff of St. Brigid's Hospital, Ardee. Aidan will be sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Carmel (Gray) and Anna (Macken), brothers Mel and Edward, brothers-in-law, extended nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Aidan Rest in Peace

A private funeral Mass and burial will take place for family only please. Funeral mass will be streamed on Monday, 4th, at 12 noon via MCN media link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-parish-darver