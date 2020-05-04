Two men charged in connection with Dundalk aggravated burglary

The two men arrested, both aged in their 20s, have been charged in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary which took place in Dundalk early on Sunday morning.

They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2, today, at approximately 10:30am.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident which took place at a house in the Dublin Road area of Dundalk at around 1am on Sunday.

At approximately 1am two men forced entry to the house. They proceeded to assault a resident of the house, a 17-year-old boy. The injured youth was taken to hospital for assessment of his injuries. Two men left the scene, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and other items.

After looking at CCTV Gardaí arrested two men a short time later. They were detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Dundalk on 042 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.