REVEALED: Winner of Dundalk's favourite pub poll

There was an incredible response to our poll to find Dundalk's favourite pub - and it went right down to the wire in the end with the voting spread far and wide across the 42 pubs nominated.

The voting really showed just how much Dundalk people appreciate their locals.

However, we can now reveal that the winner of the title of Dundalk's Favourite Pub is.... The Bartender!!

Congratulations to The Bartender which claimed 8 percent of the overall vote - narrowly edging out Russell's Gin Emporium, which scooped 6 percent.

The battle for third place saw seven pubs claim the bronze medal on 5 percent - The Spirit Store, The Neptune, Courtneys, Kehoe's Bar, Tom Clarkes, The Bodhran, The Vinegarmans.

Well done to all 42 pubs - let's hope we get a chance to return to each one for a tipple very soon.