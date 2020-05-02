Louth gardai issue appeal for missing 15-year-old

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Reece Atkinson, 15 years, who is missing from the Monasterboice area of Louth since April 29.



He is described as being approximately 6 foot, with short shaved blonde hair, of slim build with blue eyes. When last seen Reece was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue rain jacket.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.