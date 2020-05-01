Louth TD: Number of northern reg cars in Dundalk 'on a par' with southern reg

Local independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick has claimed that the number of northern registered cars on the roads in and around Dundalk in the last number of weeks is "on a par" with southern registered cars.

Speaking in the Dail yesterday, Louth Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick was highlighting the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the border areas.

He stated: “Recent newspaper reports have highlighted the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the border counties, with figures reaching those of the Dublin Region.”

He added: “Many people are suggesting that a cause may be the fact that Northern Ireland and the Republic are not following the same course of action.”

In questions to Minister Harris he posed: “I know in my own hometown of Dundalk it is quite obvious that the number of northern registered cars is on a par with southern registered cars over the past number of weeks,” and “can he confirm if he has discussed this directly with his northern counterpart.”

Minister Harris confirmed to the deputy that this issue will be raised with his Northern counterpart at their next meeting.

Deputy Fitzpatrick stated that while he is not in favour of closing the border, it must be clear that citizens on both sides are aware of the regulations and adhere to them.