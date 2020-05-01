Tributes pour in following sudden passing of Dundalk IT lecturer and 'gifted musician'

Messages of condolence have been pouring in following the sudden passing of DkIT lecturer Dr David Connolly on Tuesday.

Dr Connolly was a much-loved music lecturer at DkIT.

Originally from Ballyjamesduff in Cavan, Dr Connolly had been living in Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin at the time of his death.

The married man was described as a "gifted musician" and a "fantastic tutor".

One person, leaving a message on David's Facebook accounts said: "(I'm) Heartbroken to read about the passing of David. He was a fantastic tutor and friend throughout college. One of my favourite memories of David was when I text him the night before my final year Bach Choral exam to ask him a question. After he answered, I asked him if he had any other advice. He responded “always place raw meat on the lower shelf of the fridge to avoid bacterial spread”. It stuck with me and I think of him whenever I unpack my food shopping. He will be sadly missed by many. RIP David."

Another person expressed their "deep shock" at the news: "I had the opportunity to share a few very special moments with him also in his house while there at Dun Laughaire to perform. A gifted musician and really cheerful man."

Colleagues at the music department of DkIT put together the below tribute to Dr Connolly:

https://www.facebook.com/MusicDkIT/videos/3178397228857663/

David served as a member of the committee of Pipeworks, the Dublin Diocesan Advisory commission on church music, and the Irish committee of the Royal School of Church Music, for which he was honorary secretary.

From 2005 to 2007, he was director of the Maynooth University Chamber Choir and in 2009 he was appointed the first director of the NUI Maynooth Ladies’ Choir.

He was an organist, tutor and conductor with the Irish Church Music Association. In 2006, he was appointed organist and director of music at St Michael’s Church Dún Laoghaire where is director of the international organ recital series, entering its fortieth year. He was a multiple contributor to The Encyclopaedia of Music in Ireland.

David was predeceased by his father Tom and survived by his beloved wife Linda, mother Mary, brother Peter, sister-in-law Alison, nephew Dylan and niece Lucy. David will be deeply missed by his in-laws, aunt, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and many friends.