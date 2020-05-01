Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, May 1, 2020

The death has occurred of Jim (Jimmy) Gribben, Upper Faughart, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital. 29th April 2020. Jimmy much loved husband of the late Mary, dear father of Pat, Tommy, David and Claire, grandad of Aaron, Amy, Oisín, Lauren, Mia, Shannon, Bailey, Sarah, Seán, Niamh and Cormac and brother of John, Donald, Gertie, Beatrice, Maura, Ita, Agnes, Imelda and the late Paddy, Owen, and Arthur. Jim will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Mary, Christine and Anita, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

As the numbers are restricted to 10 only, Jim’s Funeral will be streamed live on Friday 1st May at 3pm https://www.faughartparish.ie/live-video/. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Joan Kinney (née Hughes) Árd Easmuinn and late of Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Ciarán, Deirdre, Seán, Maeve and Liam. Joan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Daniel, Cian , Brian, Brendan, Patrick, Roseanne, Matthew, Padraic, Niall, Conor, Arron, Áinnle, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral mass will be held in private for Family members.

You can view the Funeral Mass on the parish webcam on Saturday at 11 o’clock using the bellow link

https://www.faughartparish.ie/live-video/

The death has occurred of Maureen Gaffney (née Smyth) Tullyhill, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath / Louth

Maureen died peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday 30th April 2020, predeceased by her husband Brian.

Sadly missed by her loving family Seamus, Fr. Phil, Margaret, Liam, Noel, Patrick and Oliver, her daughter's in law Siobhan, Karen, and Siobhan, grandchildren Oisin, Conor, Brian, Aimee, Dylan, Philip, Tom and Sean as well as her relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.