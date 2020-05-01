Touching gesture as Louth guard checks in on 90-year-old on his birthday

It was a birthday like no other for Tom McDermott of Lordship in Co. Louth on Thursday. Not only was it a big one - 90, but he was going to be celebrating it cocooned in his own home, with close family unable to visit.

However, his daughter Joanne Murphy decided to contact the Cooley Peninsula Community Alert group and see if something just a little bit special could be organised for Tom on his big day.

So, step forward Sergent John Brady of Carlingford Garda station.

Sgt John made it his business to drop by and check-in on Tom on Thursday, and he even brought a little present too.

Joanne, was blown away by the gesture. In a message to Michael Muckian of the community alert group, she explained how much the visit meant to her father Tom.

"Thank you so much for organising John's visit - my mother was thrilled with how it went and he even brought a cake! He went above and beyond the call of duty and we really, really appreciate it and want to send our thanks as a family to John and yourselves.

"You're such good people, your kindness will be remembered for a long time. Dad got such a kick out of it and it came as a total surprise to him."

Michael Muckian of Cooley Peninsula Community Alert paid tribute to Sgt Brady: "We are very fortunate to have Gardaí like Sgt Brady in our community, who as you can see in the picture took all necessary precautions with gloves and distancing to mark a special birthday."