REVEALED: Louth consumer spending habits since impact of Covid-19

Louth consumers have had the third-highest increase in grocery spend in the country since the impact of Covid-19, according to new figures from AIB.

Overall, Louth consumers are spending 21% less than normal since Covid-19 started to impact Ireland.

However, Louth consumers are spending 35% more on groceries, the third-biggest grocery spend increase of any county.

Those between the age of 45 and 54 recording the biggest increase at 38%.

On 12th March when schools closed and people were asked to work from home, grocery spend nationally was 60% higher compared with the previous Thursday as people rushed to buy necessities.

In addition to being the busiest day for overall spending, 12th March was also the busiest day for grocery spend, with spend on this day alone 20% higher than the average spend during Christmas week 2019.

Louth consumers spent an average of €95 per grocery transaction on this day, compared with an average of only €55 the previous Thursday.

Since a lot of stores were required to close as a result of Covid-19, Irish consumers have started to spend more online, with online clothing retailers performing strongly. The biggest online spending increase on a single day was on Friday 10th April, Good Friday, when consumers spent 107% more than normal on clothing.

Louth saw the second recorded highest increase in online clothing spend on this day (+137%, just behind Cork on (+139%), while spend on clothing from those in Dublin was 92% above normal.