Solutions to spike in illegal dumping discussed at Louth County Council Zoom meeting

During a monthly Louth County Council meeting held over Zoom last week, the issue of increased illegal dumping and how to solve the problem came up for much discussion.

A free service at the local recycling centre here in Dundalk, which was on a trial basis in a similar facility in Meath, was seen to have more negatives than positives.

Councillor Sean Kelly suggested giving large ‘bambi’ bins to resident groups, but it was suggested that this hasn’t worked in the past.

More signage and cameras at littering black spots were also called for.

A linked issue, concerning an increase in dog fouling in the area saw a call for more patrols by dog wardens and a need for a public information campaign.

Meanwhile, a planned discussion about the works on St Nicholas Quarter in Dundalk town centre was deferred until the next meeting, when engineers should be available to answer questions.

There was a look at the plans for the potential introduction of a one-way system at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dowdallshill.

Cllr Kelly asked that this be shared with all councillors and funeral directors in town before being signed off so that there can be buy-in.

The Fianna Fail councillor also asked that the works be completed before the blessing of graves event in July. However, given the pandemic, it’s doubtful if that will go ahead.

There were also congratulations offered to Cllr. John McGahon on his recent election to Seanad Eireann.