Mairead McGuinness: We must abide by Govt Covid-19 regulations

European Parliament Vice-President Mairead McGuinness says people must continue to abide by government regulations as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

McGuinness, who is continuing her work from home, is optimistic about the economic recovery of EU member states, including Ireland, once the global pandemic is arrested with post-lockdown talks already underway.

However, the Ardee native insists social distancing and strict cleansing measures have to remain if this country is to avoid a much more extreme crisis.

“I’m in touch with an Italian colleague who lives near Bergamo - which has been the epicentre of this - and the devastation that he speaks about socially, economically and in terms of grief are just unthinkable,” MEP McGuinness told The Democrat.

“When you’re talking about thousands of deaths, it is frightening.

“So it’s very important to remind ourselves that washing our hands, using hand sanitisers, sneezing and coughing etiquette, and staying at home are the most vital parts of the prescription. We do hope at some point that there will be light at the end of the tunnel and we can ease up.

“The EU Commission is trying to coordinate the exit strategies and rightly so. Member states are all at a different stage and rather than a haphazard exit strategy, it should be coordinated.”