Louth TD calls for Govt to restore services at Louth County Hospital

Local TD Ged Nash has called on the government to provide additional care to residents of the north Louth area by restoring services to Louth County Hospital.

The Labour Party Deputy believes the Dundalk-based outlet is being “underutilised”, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has resulted in a dramatic surge in patients attending Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It’s 10 years since the Louth’s A&E and public walk-in services were closed following budgetary cuts, though Nash insists the volume of population increase in the area necessitates a further hospital amenity.

“We need additional services in the Louth county,” Nash told The Democrat.

“The Dundalk area is one of the fastest growing in the country, but also currently the second largest town of itself in the entire country.

“I think there is huge scope for additional services to be provided in Louth County Hospital; not just to take pressure off Our Lady of Lourdes as the defacto regional hospital, but to deploy the kind of services that the people of Dundalk and north Louth are entitled to and expect.”

“We’re told now that, at least temporarily, we’ve shifted to a single-tier health service and if we are serious as a state about implementing Sláinte Care and more and better services locally and to people who need them, then we need to start resourcing brilliant hospitals like Louth County Hospital in a better way.

“Louth County Hospital has been doing remarkable work in terms of day cases over the last few years, but there’s much more that it can provide given the experience of staff who are there; the facility is probably being underutilised at the moment. For me, the potential of Louth County Hospital is unmet.”

The former senator, who regained the Dáil seat he lost in 2016 during February’s election, also considers Ireland to be at a junction in regard to its treatment of staff and the conditions in which they work.

“Are we at a crossroads now about how we treat those who provide our health services and how we treat other important workers, like retail and transport logistics workers; those who work behind the scenes to keep our shops open and our economy going?

“Huge sacraments have been made by the Irish people to protect our own health and the health of our frontline service workers and I hope that there will be a reckoning after this crisis where we start to properly value those workers and the services that they provide, and stop paying lip service to them.

“Our nurses need to be paid properly, our healthcare assistants, our hospital porters and related people. Our hospitals are bigger than merely the doctors and so-called senior staff and I hope the state responds accordingly and starts to treat our workers better than they have in the past.

“By and large the government response has been good, but we would have some concerns with how issues relating to the care of older people in nursing homes in particular have been handled.

“Our party leader, Alan Kelly, has been vocal on this from the get-go and I’ve been dealing myself with lots of staff and family members who have loved ones in residential nursing homes who’d expressed concerns to me from the outset about how this was being handled.

“Belatedly, the government has decided that they’re going to test staff and residents of nursing homes and that absolutely has to be the focus over the next couple of weeks.

“And not just the nursing homes where we’ve had Covid-19 outbreaks, but those who haven’t had to date because there’s a huge anxiety and an anxiety that I’ve detected among staff as well.

“The initial phase was about trying to make sure that there wasn’t an enormous surge into our hospitals and I think that’s been handled quite well.”