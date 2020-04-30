Beating cancer gave Dundalk author chance to unlock true creativity

Although a Dub by birthright, John Hayden is, by now, truly one of our own. The local author is unequivocal on this point: “I wouldn’t move back to Dublin, I love it here”, he says quickly.

It was his wife Irene (nee Duffy) that brought him to the town all those years ago. Four children and two grandchildren later, John’s part of the fabric of this area, now living in Mullaharlin Park off the Dublin Road.

The 54-year-old has been writing since he was 18-years-old, but only recently decided to write his first novel - The Last Land. Prior to that, it was mostly poetry that allowed him to flex his creative muscles.

But, there was a far more serious reason for making the eventual step-up to writing a book.

“I never thought of myself as someone who could put together a book or books,” John admits, speaking to the Democrat this week. “I might not have received the opportunity were it not for me falling ill with cancer in 2004.

“I see that illness, which was the worst thing in the world back then, as the key that freed my mind to indulge in what I can only call an absolute passion.”

It was fear that drove him, he says now. Fear of not having enough time to do what he felt he needed to do.

“Back then, during my convalescence, I captured the essence of three stories. I quickly published the first two stories; fearing in my heart that the cancer was coming back to get me.”

With cancer beaten, what happened to that third story?

“I was on the verge of releasing the last story when I paused,” the Finglas-born writer adds. “The story told of a sacred manuscript, and I felt I had not given sufficient insight to the reader, as to where this sacred manuscript originated. So I decided to take some notes about the origins of the sacred manuscript.”

As it turned out, his very first note bloomed into what became his novel.

The Last Land brings the reader back to Celtic Ireland, in 367 AD, John explains, the time of the Druids, Chieftains and the High King, when the land was full of Celtic warriors.

It’s a swashbuckling, adventure story told through a mythology that seems, at times, very local. John says that was intentional. His adopted home of Louth fired his imagination and got under his skin.

“The stories of Cú Chulainn and Ferdia and, of course, Dundalk is in Louth and the Gaelic for Louth is Lú; referring to Lugh of the long arm from Celtic mythology. Lugh has a prominent character display within the storyline. And just a stone throw from Dowth, Knowth, Newgrange and Tara and a tad further to the hill of Druids all prominent in the novel.”

Covid-19

With the novel published in the midst of Covid-19 outbreak on April 13 - “I am certain it was coincidental” - John has also decided that the first €1000 made from sales of the book will go towards ALONE. A “wonderful cause” he adds.

Getting the novel from his fertile imagination to print has been a long process, but one that John now realises is all part of his own creative process and life’s journey.

“I began writing my debut novel in 2012, and I completed the first draft in 2015 and have been polishing up my work since then.”

There has been help along the way, he admits.

“I am so grateful for the attentiveness, excellent guidance, and assistance from some of the most selfless people I have yet encountered - I extend my gratitude to those beautiful people; without them, my work may not have come to fruition. They are mentioned in my acknowledgments.”

Now that everyone remains in lockdown, what does John do these days?

“I am as busy as can be - people do find reading as an outlet, so it’s a good time to push it (the book) out there.”

He used to work in construction back before the cancer, but there’s no going back for John now. Writing and being creative is in his very soul.

“To be afforded enough time to tap into creativity and to indulge in my life's passions. That I may express that which flows there; I have been allowed the freedom to be me - such a gracious gift.”