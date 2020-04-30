‘We are an ambitious bunch’ - the Dundalk women working hard to make life-saving masks during the pandemic

Caroline Sheelan and Tina McDonnell, the two Louth women who run a 60-strong group of sewists who work dauntingly-long hours to produce medical protection masks during the Covid-19 outbreak, didn’t know each other up until a few weeks ago. Now they’re business partners and close friends. Weird how a global pandemic that’s forcing us all to stay apart, can bring total strangers together.

“We started off as members of the 'Masks4AllIreland – Sewists against Covid-19' group on Facebook but didn’t know each other until one day Tina needed a needle for her machine and I had spares,” Caroline explains with a laugh.

The national group was doing wonderful work providing masks to frontline workers, but Caroline felt she and Tina could do even more - by looking local.

“It became clear setting up a local group would be more beneficial, so we set up the 'Masks for Louth' Facebook page and teamed up with a core group of eight other people from Louth who were members of the All Ireland group also and it has grown from there.”

And grown it has - there are now 60 in the group, working around the clock to produce the life-saving equipment - and it’s entirely non-profit, but very reliant on donations. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help.

The support of local people has been invaluable, Caroline adds.

“We have been very fortunate to receive tremendous support from local businesses and we would like to thank most sincerely McEvoys, Hubert Tully’s and Guineys for supplying and donating fabric, AV Direct and Don Keatings for packaging materials, Print Express for all our printing needs, Sean Moriarity Transport for taking on much of the daily collections and deliveries around the county and to Dundalk Credit Union for their amazing donation of €1,000.

“The cost of this project is not cheap but the reward of saving lives and reducing the spread of Covid-19 makes it worth every penny. “

Caroline continues: “One of the first things Tina said to me when we set up the county group is that “local supports local” and this initiative is testament to that. The people of Co. Louth have come out in a big way to support this through donations of money, fabric, sewing machines, offers to help in any way they can and that community spirit makes all the long hours worthwhile.”

While juggling a six-month-old, online teaching and the sewing group, Caroline says her days are busy - but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Initially our days were spent getting people up to speed with the pattern, sourcing fabric and materials and getting supplies to people to get them on the way! As well as sorting through requests and allocating masks to them. As the operation has gotten bigger we have looked at making it a more streamlined process.”

The logistics involved in the process are incredible for what is essentially a cottage industry, and there’s no doubt that Caroline, Tina and the rest of the group are working to maximum possible efficiency.

“We receive daily totals of masks available from our sewists and requests for more fabric, explains Caroline further. “Collection of these masks is then organised and they are taken to a central hub where they are sorted according to the requests that have been received. To reduce over-handling of these masks they have been pre-packaged by the person who made them.

“We also have a number of people prewashing and cutting the fabric so that it arrives ready for the people sewing, this will greatly speed up our rate of production. We would dearly love if any laundrette was interested in coming on board to wash and press the material, they can do it much quicker and easier than household machines. There is also the constant stream of activity on the three pages to be updated and messages to respond to.“

While the masks certainly go out to those on the frontline, Caroline and Tina and Masks For Louth are not limiting access - they want to help as many people as possible feel safer and feel protected.

“These masks are being requested by people from all backgrounds - carers , nurses, pharmacy staff, vulnerable members of our community to name but a few. Masks are not there to protect the wearer, but to protect the people who come in contact with the wearer.

“There are also very important guidelines from the WHO on how to wear these masks and care for them in order for them to be effective and we provide that information in a leaflet when delivering the masks.

“Our first aim is to provide all healthcare and frontline workers with a mask, but ultimately we believe the general population will be required to wear them after lockdown based on the data coming from other countries so our hope is to be able to provide every Louth resident with a mask! We are an ambitious bunch! We do believe this is well within our reach with enough support.”

The Masks for Louth GoFundMe page is HERE for anyone who would like to contribute.