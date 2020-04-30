Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, April 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Angela Neary (née Fulcher), Dromiskin, Louth

Suddenly at home. Angela, beloved wife of Gerard and loving mother of Lisa and Rebecca. Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, father Jimmy, mother Ena, sister Bernadette (Martin), mother-in-law Nancy (née Doyle), brothers-in-law Brian, Paddy, John, Noel and Brendan, sister-in-law Anne (Treanor), aunts, uncles, nieces Nicola and Katelyn, nephew Cormac, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family Funeral for Angela will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend but due to restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below. Angela's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 11am on www.dunleerparish.ie.

The death has occurred of Francis O'Callaghan - OC - Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. predeceased by his parents Frank and Theresa (née Nulty) late of Fatima Park. OC will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Tony (Galway) sister Mary Bellew, sister in-law Bernadette, nephews Rory, Eoin, Alan and Joseph, nieces Amanda, Mary and Lisa. extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to the Government Resticitions OC's Funeral will take place Privately