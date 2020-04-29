70-year-old Dundalk woman aims to run 1000 miles for charity during lockdown

A 70-year-old Dundalk woman has set herself the mammoth challenge of running 1000 miles during the lockdown - and it's all for charity.

In a nod to the Proclaimers hit, Collette O'Hagan said that she will "run 500 miles and I will run 500 more, just to be the girl that wants to do a little more" (all within the 2km restrictions).

Collette, a well-known local marathon runner, has set up a GoFundMe account to get donations in for the North Louth Hospice.

She explained further the reasons behind why she is doing it: "My goal is to run 1000 miles during lockdown for the North Louth Hospice (within the 2km restrictions). With all charities struggling for funds, it is not easy to fundraise, but cancer is still here and the Hospice is vital to the support of cancer patients. Please donate a little if you can every little helps."

You can donate here