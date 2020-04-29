Louth had fifth-highest number of complaints against gardai in 2019

County Louth had the fifth-highest number of allegations of complaint made against gardai in the country last year, according to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission report.

The figures covered 2019 exclusively and Louth had 118 complaints in total.

The GSOC report shows that the allegations include those that have been admitted and those on which admissibility decisions had yet to be made by 31 December 2019. Excluded are 126 allegations for which garda divisions had not yet been established by the end of the year.

According to the report, the most common circumstances which gave rise to complaints in 2019 were: the conduct of investigations by gardaí, conduct of gardaí when effecting an arrest, road policing incidents, customer service by gardaí and conduct of gardaí when searching property and/or person.

There was one case referral in Louth where the Garda Commissioner saw fit to refer to the Ombudsman Commission a matter that appeared to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.

The greatest number of allegations in the country were recorded against gardaí in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

Louth was behind Dublin, Cork City, Kerry and Limerick.